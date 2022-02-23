Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis Sells 58,780 Shares of Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 222,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 487,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

