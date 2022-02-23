Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Allan Brackin Acquires 50,000 Shares

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider Allan Brackin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,100.00 ($29,568.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Integrated Research Company Profile
See Also
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.