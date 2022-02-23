Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Susan T. Congalton Buys 10,000 Shares

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weber by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weber by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

