Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Susan T. Congalton Buys 10,000 Shares

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Weber Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.
Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weber Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weber by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weber by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Weber Company Profile
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
