HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,981 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000.

SNSR stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

