Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 300,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

