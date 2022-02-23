HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

