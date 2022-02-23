HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

