HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 18,465 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

