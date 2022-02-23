Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,282.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,282 ($31.03) and last traded at GBX 2,284.80 ($31.07), with a volume of 29682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,348 ($31.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($46.92) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($46.51) to GBX 3,300 ($44.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($43.48).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,624.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.61.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($33.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($33,863.73). Also, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($38.13) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($95,182.70).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

