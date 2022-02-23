MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

