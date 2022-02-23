MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MasTec stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.