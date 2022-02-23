Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.59.
In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
