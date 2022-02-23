Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:TFC opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

