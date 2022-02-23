Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Perdoceo Education worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.