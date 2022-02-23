Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 873.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,800,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.57 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.