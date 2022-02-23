Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 873.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,800,000.
Shares of MGV stock opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.57 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
