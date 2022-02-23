ImmunoGen (IMGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IMGN opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 126.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
