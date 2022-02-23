Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.30.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,658,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.