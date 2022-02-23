Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pierre Chereque also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $55,242,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.