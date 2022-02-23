Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie Sells 50,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

LUN opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

