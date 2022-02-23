United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Laura J. Lane Sells 6,988 Shares

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $208.97 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

