Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,021 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Canadian Solar worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $73,584,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth about $27,801,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

