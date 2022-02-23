$128.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $128.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $262,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.