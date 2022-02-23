FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Increased by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

