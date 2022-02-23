Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 217,725 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 77.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on QMCO. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

QMCO stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.