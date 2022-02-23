Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,210,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,782,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.