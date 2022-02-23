The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTS opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

