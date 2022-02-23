NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of NETSTREIT worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 106.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 337,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a PE ratio of 127.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

