The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,130 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Banc of California by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BANC opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.