The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,250 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

