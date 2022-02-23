Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $72,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 652,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $99.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

