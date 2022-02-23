Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 522,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $316.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.11. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
FRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.