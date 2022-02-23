Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,575 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

