Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

