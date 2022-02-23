Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 618,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,259. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.