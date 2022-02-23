i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

IIIV stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $807.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

