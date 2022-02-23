i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

IIIV stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $807.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

