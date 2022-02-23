JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.00

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 116.46 ($1.58), with a volume of 258430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.59).

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.36.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

