Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $574.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.81) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.86), with a volume of 8096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577 ($7.85).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POLR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.14) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.14) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £575.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

In other news, insider Win Robbins bought 10,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($86,631.31). Also, insider Andrew Ross bought 30,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 665 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($271,317.83). Insiders bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,320,000 over the last ninety days.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.