Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.