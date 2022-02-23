Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of PDF Solutions worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $953.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

