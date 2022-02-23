Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Universal Electronics worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEIC opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

