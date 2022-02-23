Credit Suisse AG Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Aaron’s worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 693.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AAN stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

