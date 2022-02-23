Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.04. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.