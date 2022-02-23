Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,304 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 124,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

CGEM opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.