Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,253 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.69.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 75.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.