Comparing Unity Software (NYSE:U) & NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Unity Software alerts:

This table compares Unity Software and NetObjects’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million 35.60 -$282.31 million ($1.64) -58.63 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -44.77% -19.10% -14.32% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Software has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Unity Software and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 0 1 10 0 2.91 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Software presently has a consensus target price of $158.45, suggesting a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Unity Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than NetObjects.

Summary

Unity Software beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NetObjects

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.