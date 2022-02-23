Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

