China Yuchai International (CYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.