Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 459.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cryoport by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

