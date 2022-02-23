Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,851,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

