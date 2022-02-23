Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.11 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -0.38 Expro Group $390.36 million 4.13 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.90

Expro Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expro Group beats Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

